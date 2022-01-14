Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 08:58 pm

Ayeza Khan and Imran Ashraf to star in drama serial ‘Chaudhary and Sons’

Ayeza Khan and Imran Ashraf to star in drama serial ‘Chaudhary and Sons’ Photo: Instagram

The most noticeable names of the Pakistani drama industry, Ayeza Khan and Imran Ashraf are set to share the screen for the first time in an upcoming drama serial Chaudhry and Sons.

The story is developed by the well-known writer and scriptwriter Saima Akram Chaudry.

The serial is a thriller-comedy stimulated by the stereotypical family system in Pakistan. The drama will be aired on GEO TV in the upcoming Ramzan.

The pair have excellent acting skills and a huge fan following. Their serials are considered all-time blockbuster hits.

Both the actors have bagged themselves the National Pride of Performance Award and many other awards in a credit of their acting skills.

Fans are thrilled to see the Chupke Chupke and the Raqs-e-Bismil star together for the first time!

 

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Kaho Na Pyaar Hai clocks 22 years, Ameesha Patel shared unseen picture

Kaho Na Pyaar Hain, starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, was a...
1 hour ago
Spider-Man: No Way Home smashes 'Titanic' record at Box office

Just another weekend of Spider-Man: No Way Home making headlines for its...
2 hours ago
When Katrina Kaif poses the famous ‘Side Wala Swag’ like Akshay Kumar

Major Throwback on Monday, the actress, Katrina Kaif modeled herself after her...
2 hours ago
Nora Fatehi is queen of chic airport looks in Jacket and shorts: Photos and videos

Whether on the red carpet, on vacation, or catching a jet out...
2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor says ‘My kids are absolutely monsters’

Kareena Kapoor teased the new Hotel Transylvania: Transformania effect on Instagram with...
2 hours ago
Meesha Shafi's exemption plea rejected by the court

A Lahore district court seized with a defamation lawsuit brought by musician...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Tu Jhoom
4 mins ago
Coke Studio 14 – Abida Parveen & Naseebo Lal’s ‘Tu Jhoom’ out Now

Coke Studio 14, the most anticipated music show of the year, premiered...
Washington must listen to the UN and release Afghan funds: Taliban
5 mins ago
Washington must listen to the UN and release Afghan funds: Taliban

KABUL, Jan 14, 2022 (AFP) - The Taliban on Friday urged Washington to...
World risks more years of high energy prices, emissions: IEA
12 mins ago
World risks more years of high energy prices, emissions: IEA

PARIS, Jan 14, 2022 (AFP) - The world faces more years of high...
Sajal Aly
14 mins ago
Fans are still reeling at Sajal Aly’s death in ‘Ishq-e-Laa.’

Ishq-e-Laa, starring Sajal Aly and Azaan Sami Khan including strong themes of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600