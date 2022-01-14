Ayeza Khan and Imran Ashraf to star in drama serial ‘Chaudhary and Sons’ Photo: Instagram

The most noticeable names of the Pakistani drama industry, Ayeza Khan and Imran Ashraf are set to share the screen for the first time in an upcoming drama serial Chaudhry and Sons.

The story is developed by the well-known writer and scriptwriter Saima Akram Chaudry.

The serial is a thriller-comedy stimulated by the stereotypical family system in Pakistan. The drama will be aired on GEO TV in the upcoming Ramzan.

The pair have excellent acting skills and a huge fan following. Their serials are considered all-time blockbuster hits.

Both the actors have bagged themselves the National Pride of Performance Award and many other awards in a credit of their acting skills.

Fans are thrilled to see the Chupke Chupke and the Raqs-e-Bismil star together for the first time!