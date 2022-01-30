Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Zainab Javed

30th Jan, 2022. 09:18 am

Bags should not be boring

Bags

Karachi: Undoubtedly, a good handbag is just as important a staple in the wardrobe and there’s a type for every occasion and season. From bucket bags to totes, clutches to purses and so many options to choose from, the right bag can make or break your outfit.

As autumn 2021 approaches, it’s about time you make some additions to your accessories portfolio especially if you are someone who is looking to make a serious bag investment. Hence, without further ado, here is Bold’s edit of 4 must-have bags to have in your arsenal.

The New Tote:

Yes, we know what you are thinking. Most of your totes are gathering dust at the back of your wardrobe because of Covid-19 restrictions and habitual lockdowns but hear us out, basic brown rectangular totes are out and vibrant trapeze-shaped tote bags are in! These ultimate carry-all ‘tote’-ally’ meets the practicality and style criteria, don’t fret.

 

Mini Bags:

Love them or hate them, mini bags are here to stay. Taking the fashion world by storm, what’s there not to love about these itty-bitty suckers? Gigi Hadid loves collecting them and honestly, we find their impracticality rather distractingly adorable. Plus, they allow you to edit down your essentials to the few that truly matter and prove that sometimes, less is more.

 

Updated 90’s Bag:

90’s classic shoulder bags came back with a bang in 2020 but this year is all about ruched and slouchy pieces making the headlines. Ticking the boxes for both functionality and comfort, these laid-back style bags can go over the shoulder during the day and can be clutched in hand during a night out. Carry them seamlessly through work, play, travel, and beyond.

 

Oversized Clutches.

For maximum impact, you can always count on oversized clutches. With a statement-making style, these pieces can be nestled underneath the nook of your arm for day-to-night elegance. We are big fans of slouchy clutch bags as they can add a little extra oomph to the style. Come nights and weekends, you definitely need one of these cushion-y bags in your accessories portfolio this fall.

