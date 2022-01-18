BOL Entertainment to bring a new game show for kids

BOL Entertainment brings a brand new game show for kids of Pakistan for the first time in the history of television. A new game show for kids will provide a fresh feel to the audience.

This game show includes lots of fun, entertainment, and new activities for the younger audience.

So stay tuned for the No. 1 kids’ game show of Pakistan.

BOL Entertainment, the No. 1 entertainment channel of Pakistan, always provides fresh and energetic content to the Pakistani audience. It is one of the emerging platforms for all the talent and is working hard to promote a vast number of people who are still unidentified and waiting for their fate to shine.