Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 12:43 am

BOL Entertainment to bring a new game show for kids

BOL Entertainment brings a brand new game show for kids of Pakistan for the first time in the history of television. A new game show for kids will provide a fresh feel to the audience.

This game show includes lots of fun, entertainment, and new activities for the younger audience.

So stay tuned for the No. 1 kids’ game show of Pakistan.

BOL Entertainment, the No. 1 entertainment channel of Pakistan, always provides fresh and energetic content to the Pakistani audience. It is one of the emerging platforms for all the talent and is working hard to promote a vast number of people who are still unidentified and waiting for their fate to shine.

Read More

33 mins ago
Prince Harry caused a royal security meltdown

There are several images of him sticking his tongue out at photographers,...
53 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are enjoying their trip to Phuket 

Celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are off to work and...
57 mins ago
Prince Charles to hosts Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK

Due of security concerns, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would stay with...
1 hour ago
Is Kourtney Kardashian expecting a baby with fiancé Travis Barker

Despite the fact that Barker and Kardashian have also yet to disclose...
1 hour ago
Ushna Shah stuns fans with her new look, watch video

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has stunned her fans with her new exotic...
2 hours ago
Inside TikToker Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain's exuberant Mehendi event

The famous TikTok couple, Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar kicked off their...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Rahul
8 mins ago
KL Rahul is happy to take over as India’s Test captain

After Virat Kohli opted to step down, Indian opener KL Rahul, who...
World tourism won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024: UN
9 mins ago
World tourism won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024: UN

MADRID, Jan 18, 2022 (AFP) - Tourism arrivals around the world are not...
Kim Kardashian
11 mins ago
All you need to know about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s co-parenting

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s terms are apparently worsening in the stir...
Kate and William considered perfict pair for leading modern monarchy
23 mins ago
Kate Middleton won’t have any advantage when Prince William is crowned King

It goes without saying that being a member of the royal family...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600