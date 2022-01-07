BOLD Photos of Saheefa Jabbar Khattak Goes Viral

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is a well-known model who began her career in the entertainment world by modelling and later moved on to acting. She worked hard in the beginning of her career to establish herself as a top model, and her efforts paid off when she was awarded the Lux Style Award for the best rising female model.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. Sheefa has also acted in a number of television programmes, and her work has been well received. Her drama series Beti was well-received by critics. Teri Meri Kahani, Log Kya Kahein Gay, Bhool, Beti, Choti Choti Batein are just a few of her notable projects.

Her recent bold photoshoot has gone viral. Have a Look!