Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 12:17 am

BOLD Photos of Saheefa Jabbar Khattak Goes Viral

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak

BOLD Photos of Saheefa Jabbar Khattak Goes Viral

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is a well-known model who began her career in the entertainment world by modelling and later moved on to acting. She worked hard in the beginning of her career to establish herself as a top model, and her efforts paid off when she was awarded the Lux Style Award for the best rising female model.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. Sheefa has also acted in a number of television programmes, and her work has been well received. Her drama series Beti was well-received by critics. Teri Meri Kahani, Log Kya Kahein Gay, Bhool, Beti, Choti Choti Batein are just a few of her notable projects.

Her recent bold photoshoot has gone viral. Have a Look!

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak Saheefa Jabbar Khattak Saheefa Jabbar Khattak Saheefa Jabbar Khattak Saheefa Jabbar Khattak Saheefa Jabbar Khattak

 

Read More

2 days ago
Why did Hollywood blockbusters fail in Pakistan?

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, cinemas in Pakistan were...
2 days ago
Dick Van Dyke: My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business – A Memoir

TV Legend Dick Van Dyke talks about his career, his life, and...
2 days ago
Don’t Look Up, apparently the critics just didn’t look

The world is ending, and nobody cares. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Our...
1 day ago
Emily in Paris, but still the same old american

If you somehow missed the first season last year, Emily in Paris...
1 day ago
A vegetarian’s guide to finding food in Karachi

 In a society centred around meat-everything, having a plant-based diet can be...
1 day ago
Welcome to Kashmir

People often ask me about the perfect time to visit the scenic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ahad Raza Mir and his family spotted at a wedding in Dubai
3 mins ago
Ahad Raza Mir and his family spotted at a wedding in Dubai

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s split is causing even more turmoil....
Putin discusses Kazakhstan with leaders of CSTO member states by phone
4 mins ago
Putin discusses Kazakhstan with leaders of CSTO member states by phone

MOSCOW, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin held several phone...
BOL House
9 mins ago
Fourt Episode of BOL Entertainment’s most anticipated show “BOL House” Premiered – WATCH

Fourth Episode of BOL Entertainment’s show “BOL House” premiered on Friday 7th January...
Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 
13 mins ago
Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 

American singer and lyricist Selena Gomez shed light on the harmful ramifications...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600