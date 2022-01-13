Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 12:28 am

Bollywood actors who will rule the industry in 2022

The year 2022 is very happening for many big names of B-Town, any big banners are releasing their movies this year.

Vicky Kaushal will play the character of the courageous Manekshaw in the impending movie Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar. (Image: Instagram)

Vicky

Vicky Kaushal
Photo: Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi is featuring alongside the very stunning Deepika Padukone in their upcoming romantic drama film Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra. (Image: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor fans are in for a delight as the actor will perform in the dacoit drama film Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra. (Image: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranveer Singh will perform in the forthcoming social comedy film Jayeshbhai Jordaar where he will play the character of a Gujarati man who powerfully considers in equivalent gender rights. (Image: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to perform in the action thriller film Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha. (Image: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana

Rajkummar Rao will be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar in Badhaai Do, a mystical sequel of the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. (Image: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan is all set to hit the big screen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a re-creation of the 2007 horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, direct by Anees Bazmee. (Image: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan

Varun Dhawan will be seen romancing opposite Kiara Advani in their comedy-drama film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta. (Image: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan

Ishaan Khatter will cooperate with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the forthcoming horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot, directed by Gurmeet Singh. (Image: Instagram)

John Abraham will be seen opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in the impending action thriller film Attack, directed and co-written by Lakshya Raj Anand. (Image: Instagram)

John Abraham

