BTS Army goes crazy over ‘little Yoongi’ doing a squat

Suga, a member of BTS, posted a few photos on Instagram after a long break from social media.

With his recent Instagram post, the rapper, music producer, and songwriter who enthralls everyone with his songs is driving BTS ARMY insane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

Min Yoongi of BTS is seen admiring the scenery from beautiful canyons. Suga is seen in the first photo just posing with a cup of coffee in his hand.

It appears to be a candid image captured as he is taking in the scenery. Yoongi is seen executing a squat in the second photo to have a better view of the gorgeous valleys. “Squat,” Suga captioned his Instagram image.

Little Yoongi squat position has sent ARMY into a flap. However, BTS ARMY appreciated that Suga has shared pictures on Social media Handle. Secondly, Suga’s pose is making him look adorable.

ARMY claimed that they will save the pictures and use this as their wallpaper.

Meanwhile, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are enjoying their break.

The Bangtan Boys are currently on a break from their frantic calendars for a couple of weeks now.