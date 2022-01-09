Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 05:46 pm

BTS’ J-Hope declines to share selfie with ARMY, ‘My face is so red’

J-Hope

J-Hope refuses to share a selfie with fans

J-Hope, a member of BTS, responded to ARMY’s request for his selfie by discussing his English pronunciation and congratulated the group on their Golden Disc award win, among other things.

Taking to Weverse on Saturday night, J-Hope shared pictures, spoke about his meal, and also fellow group member Jin.

Read more. Tiger Shroff flaunts his moves to BTS hit song ‘Butter’

As translated by BTS Weverse translation on Instagram, a fan wrote, “The American said Hobi’s English pronunciation was good. Another perfection.” J-Hope replied, “Really?? English is difficult.” Sharing a photo of a flavoured bottle of Soju, a fan wrote, “Hoseokah did you try it before? It’s melona (an ice cream flavour) flavour.” J-Hope responded, “I don’t drink Soju.”

Before his comments on Weverse, J-Hope had shared a photo on Instagram giving a glimpse of him enjoying whiskey. Speaking about it, a fan asked on Weverse, “How many shots did you drink??” J-Hope said, “Two shots??? I drank for sleep. I want to sleep early.” He also said that he was drinking alone.

As translated by Instagram user Taeluvin, a fan asked, “Did you get drunk from drinking whiskey? Please post your drunk face on Instagram.” J-Hope replied, “No I can’t. I have to control myself.”

When a fan said, “Hobi how about a selfie??” J-Hope responded, “No. My face is so red.” A fan said, “Give us a feet picture.” He said, “No…right now even my feet are red.” When a fan asked to see a picture of his hand, J-Hope obliged.

When a fan asked to see a picture of his hand, J-Hope obliged.

Read More

2 hours ago
Saboor & Ali: These adorable Nikkah highlights will surely leave you in awe

Actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly have entered the new chapter of...
2 hours ago
Disha Patani makes beau Tiger Shroff drool with new sizzling snap

Actress Disha Patani often takes the internet by storm with her bold...
3 hours ago
Mouni Roy is breaking internet in a body-hugging sheer dress

Indian actress Mouni Roy once again sets the Internet on fire with...
3 hours ago
Fans go berserk as Sarah Khan looks ethereal in these clicks

Sarah Khan, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has...
4 hours ago
Katrina Kaif drops loved-up photo with Vicky Kaushal on one month anniversary

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is celebrating a happy one month anniversary with...
4 hours ago
What piece of advice Aiman Khan has for TikToker Jannat Mirza?

Actress Aiman Khan has shared a piece of advice for TikTok star...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Anil Kapoor
12 mins ago
Anil Kapoor wishes Farah with throwback pictures on her birthday

Anil Kapoor shared throwback images to filmmaker Farah Khan on her 57th...
Katrina Kaif
26 mins ago
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s josh is super high in NEW photo from wedding sangeet

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently celebrated a month since their lavish...
46 mins ago
Punjab govt announces Rs0.8mn for each of 22 victims of Murree tragedy: sources

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs0.8...
Khawaja Asif
54 mins ago
Khawaja Asif claims supporters of PTI also accepting govt’s failure

Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Sunday asserted that...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600