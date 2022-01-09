BTS’ J-Hope declines to share selfie with ARMY, ‘My face is so red’

J-Hope, a member of BTS, responded to ARMY’s request for his selfie by discussing his English pronunciation and congratulated the group on their Golden Disc award win, among other things.

Taking to Weverse on Saturday night, J-Hope shared pictures, spoke about his meal, and also fellow group member Jin.

As translated by BTS Weverse translation on Instagram, a fan wrote, “The American said Hobi’s English pronunciation was good. Another perfection.” J-Hope replied, “Really?? English is difficult.” Sharing a photo of a flavoured bottle of Soju, a fan wrote, “Hoseokah did you try it before? It’s melona (an ice cream flavour) flavour.” J-Hope responded, “I don’t drink Soju.”

Before his comments on Weverse, J-Hope had shared a photo on Instagram giving a glimpse of him enjoying whiskey. Speaking about it, a fan asked on Weverse, “How many shots did you drink??” J-Hope said, “Two shots??? I drank for sleep. I want to sleep early.” He also said that he was drinking alone.

As translated by Instagram user Taeluvin, a fan asked, “Did you get drunk from drinking whiskey? Please post your drunk face on Instagram.” J-Hope replied, “No I can’t. I have to control myself.”

When a fan said, “Hobi how about a selfie??” J-Hope responded, “No. My face is so red.” A fan said, “Give us a feet picture.” He said, “No…right now even my feet are red.” When a fan asked to see a picture of his hand, J-Hope obliged.