BTS Jungkook favored SLEEPING over dating

Dating may be thrilling for many young people, but Jngkook is not one of them. A journalist from Entertainment Tonight asked them about their girlfriends on the red carpet for the 2017 American Music Awards.

He asked, “You guys are all together, but you didn’t bring your girlfriends. Do you need a girlfriend? Are you looking?” RM replied very sharply that they had ARMYs with thousands of girlfriends in here, so he doesn’t need to worry.

In an interview with Esquire, Jungkook revealed that his main concern was not relationships but he had chosen sleeping over dating.

He had said, “The most important thing for us now is to sleep.” When asked about the best way in which BTS members charge their energy, Jungkook had said, “The best way to recharge is by sleeping, and sleep is important.”

Meanwhile, Jungkook has always acknowledged the power of ARMY behind the band’s success.