BTS: Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Remind Army of ‘Helicopter Helicopter’ Memes, Watch Video

With their new Bangtan Bomb video, BTS members Jin (Kim Seokjin), Jimin (Park Jimin), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) have left ARMY in splits. Bangtan TV broadcast a new video on Wednesday that appears to have been shot last year, when BTS frontman RM (Kim Namjoon) had his hair dyed pink.

Jimin opened the video by making Jungkook laugh with his antics. He then approached RM and Jin, two of his fellow BTS members, and offered an exercise that had helped him loosen up. The workout is slowly moving your hands around and gradually increasing the pace. RM couldn’t help but think about the chopper as he watched Jimin execute the drill. “Is that a helicopter?” says the narrator.” Namjoon inquired. “If you video this, your hands appear to be moving backwards, “Seokjin was alluding to the optical illusion created by the movement. Namjoon, Jimin, and Jungkook started doing the exercise right away. Namjoon should stop hitting himself, according to Seokjin.

Soon enough, Jimin and Jungkook began filming themselves performing the exercise while Jin tagged along to watch. With every video they shot, the trio would crack up.

I'm sobbing 😭 jijinjung forever chaotic and cute💜 pic.twitter.com/5y8BrU9oTV — myth⁷ (@mymymy_bts) January 5, 2022

I have the helicopter sound stuck in my head now after watching it 😂 pic.twitter.com/6jMK8y0fmt — rosy⁷ (@rosy_w_bts) January 5, 2022

BTS going Helicopter Helicopter brrrrr pic.twitter.com/Ie86VCnfmc — nini 🐯 (@tigertae) January 5, 2022

Fans of the viral ‘Helicopter Helicopter’ joke on Instagram and Tiktok were reminded of the video. The meme commonly depicts something or someone spinning around while the Bosnian artist Fazlija’s song Helikopter plays in the background. BTS fans couldn’t help but imagine Jimin, Jungkook, and Namjoon doing the exercise while Helikopter played in the background, thanks to the viral trend.

Since December of last year, BTS has been on hiatus. BIGHIT Music, their agency, had announced that their members RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) will be taking a sabbatical to focus on their personal commitments.