Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 10:40 pm

Cardi B talks about having ‘suicidal’ thoughts after drug addiction

Cardi B

Cardi B opens up about having ‘suicidal’ thoughts

Tasha’s allegations made the 29-year-old WAP hitmaker, Cardi B feel helpless to the point where she became ‘suicidal,’ according to a court hearing on Jan 13.

The mother of two also suffered from exhaustion, anxiety, and headaches as a result of her tumultuous marriage to Offset.

She testified, per TMZ, “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband.”

The Grammy winner filed her lawsuit against Tasha in 2019. In court documents obtained by E! News, Cardi alleged that Tasha used her social media to “spread malicious rumors, slanderous assertions, and false information about celebrities” for financial gain.

