Coke Studio creates its own genre of Balochi-pop with Kana Yaari

In another meticulously pre-planned act, the makers of Coke Studio come together to combine musical influences —traditional and contemporary — and to promote the multicultural Kana Yaari.

The new original Balochi song released Wednesday night fetes the up and coming Eva B, a Hijab-wearing rapper who tributes her pseudonym to the Biblical first woman on Earth.

The lyrics were written by lead vocalist Kaifi Khalil while Wahab Bugti adds dynamism playing the Dambura, a long-necked, plucked string musical instrument of the Balochistan region.

For the composition, when the artistes sat together for collaboration, they realised that the Balochi musicians themselves were of different musical backgrounds; they were used to lyrics and tunes of Gwadari Balochi and Sulaymani Balochi.

The song about friendship, betrayal and signs of love has steady beats and the bi-lingual rapper confidently delivers her message. But the music collab wasn’t just about the newbie rapper. Kaifi Khalil steps into show wit and delivers his eye-opening message.

Maa gharibi reh dini saaf

Tu ameerey dara maani judaai maaf

Allah khush rika tara zindagiya

Maa balaey kab taghe gandagiya

Tu khalijay taave aapa

Man e liyaari amana barpa

Tu ashi wabia waqsa te

Maipai mariz ey daah nafsiyate

While wishing the beloved the best in life, Khalil’s part in the song highlights a pertinent issue in our society — class inequality. He raises voice for the disenfranchised, those who suffer prolonged deprivation of life’s basic resources while others in ‘Khaleej’ can comfortably go to sleep each night.

Eva B brought new energy to this visual project in many ways, embodying the reasonable notion that a hijab-wearing woman can also play music. In fact, she represents what is rarely seen in the country, a lady in purdah leading a musical performance on one of the most appealing music platforms available for today’s youth.

What she wears at Coke Studio does not contrast with the music. Instead, it harmonises with the overall performance. She remains physically secluded while going public with her talent; playing the drums during rehearsals and breaking the upsetting psychological barrier prevalent in the mindset of South Asian society of the perceived lackluster-ness of Hijab-wearing women.