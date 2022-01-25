Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 10:39 pm

Dananeer Mobeen or Sana Javed, who looks best in peachy pink ensemble?

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 10:39 pm

Pakistan’s two elegant beauties, Sana Javed and Dananeer Mobeen, in the same ethnic peachy pink outfit, give us different stylish vibes, and it seems like a fashion faceoff.

In the pictures, the Musht e Khaak actress can be seen wearing a peach-pink outfit paired with a blue organza dupatta. She accessorized her look with golden jhumkis and Khusas and looked absolutely amazing.

On the other hand, the Pawri girl, Dananeer, pulled off this beautiful outfit so effortlessly with two shaded dupatta. She wore no make-up and left her hair open in a center-parted style.

On the work front, Dananeer made her first TV debut in the ongoing ISPR drama Sinf e Aahan.

