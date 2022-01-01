Daniel Craig joins scientists and medical chiefs in Queen’s annual New Year’s honors list
In Queen Elizabeth’s annual New Year’s honors list, Britain recognized the scientists and medical chiefs in the vanguard of the fight against COVID-19. While James Bond actor Daniel Craig received the same award as his famous film character.
Craig was made a Companion in The Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) in honor of his remarkable service to film. After he stepped down from the role of the fictional British spy after five outings with the release of “No Time to Die” this year. Craig has now matched all of Bond’s titles, having been given an honorary Commander in the Royal Navy in September.
There were also significant awards given to high-ranking authorities and individuals involved in the coronavirus pandemic response.
Chris Whitty, Gregor Smith, and Frank Atherton, the chief medical officers for England, Scotland, and Wales, were knighted. Jenny Harries was appointed a dame, as were the deputy medical officers for England.
Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, was knighted again, this time as a Knight Commander Of The Order Of The Bath.
Pfizer’s Rod MacKenzie, BioNTech’s Sean Marett, and Moderna’s Melanie Ivarsson were among those honored for their contributions to vaccine development.
Veteran actors Joanna Lumley and Vanessa Redgrave received damehoods for their contributions to play, entertainment, and philanthropy.
Since Queen Victoria’s reign in the nineteenth century, the New Year’s honors have been given to persons who have made significant contributions to national life via sometimes unsung effort over many years.
