Disha Patani excited for Tiger Shroff as Heropanti 2 set to arrive on Eid

Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Tiger’s sequel to his debut picture was in the works before the actor took a break for New Year’s. Now that the final leg of the shoot is about to begin, Tiger has released a fresh still of his amazing action avatar in the film and announced the release date. Disha Patani, his rumoured ladylove, was quick to react to the photo, and it shows her excitement.

Disha left a beautiful comment on Tiger’s post in the comments area. “Can’t wait,” she wrote with a fire emoji. Tiger uploaded a snapshot from the set of the flick, which piqued fans’ interest. He penned, “This sched has been duplicated by Heropanti! We’re aiming for one of the most difficult sequences yet! I can’t wait to show you a sneak peek! On the 29th of April, 2022, it will be released in theatres.” On Eid 2022, Tiger’s film will be released in theatres.

Disha and Tiger just returned to Mumbai after a relaxing vacation in the Maldives. Tiger and Disha did not share a photo together while spending time with each other to ring in the New Year 2022. They did, however, continue to treat followers to breathtaking selfies on social media. The rumoured pair was also seen coming out of the airport together.