Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 05:44 pm

Elizabeth Debicki looks absolutely regal playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Last Monday, the producers of Netflix’s iconic royal drama The Crown began filming the fifth season of the record-breaking series.

New photos of the actors and staff of the show on set have surfaced on the internet. The latest photographs of actress Elizabeth Debicki’s remarkable metamorphosis into the late Princess Diana have astonished fans. Who were waiting for the return of Netflix’s famous royal drama.

Read more: Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’

The latest photos, which were taken on the set of the show in Croydon, England, show Debicki in full Lady Di mode, channeling her iconic look.

 

 

The Tenet actress wore an enormous blazer with striped trousers, sporting Diana’s iconic short blond hairstyle. She finished off her ensemble with black sunglasses and a pair of classic designer shoes.
The photos were shot depicting the event in which the late princess was surrounded by paparazzi and hide her face with a newspaper.

Read more: Elizabeth Debicki looks exactly like Princess Diana in the photos from ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin, who played a younger version of Princess Diana in the fourth season of the show, handed over the reins to the Night Manager superstar.

Debicki will play Diana in her final years, just before she died in a car accident at the age of 36. The tumultuous divorce of Charles and Diana, as well as her death in 1997, will be chronicled in the following season.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Daniel Redcliffe will star in Roku original biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

For Daniel Radcliffe, it appears to be the start of a new...
2 hours ago
Jo Bichar Gaye is being praised for the chemistry between Sonia and Wahaj

Since its first episode aired, Haissam Hussain's current drama, Jo Bichar Gaye,...
2 hours ago
Xulfi rejects all claims of stealing the tune from Nirmala Maghani with video evidence

With what the show claims to be video evidence, Coke Studio has...
3 hours ago
The people of Pakistan found it's new Baluchi-dance blend in Kana Yaari

After a remarkable start with Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's Tu Jhoom,...
17 hours ago
Kim Kardashian flaunts her toned body in a black swimsuit, see photos

Kim Kardashian showed off her toned physique while basking in the sun...
21 hours ago
Willem Dafoe interested in playing a Joker Imposter

Willem Dafoe is most known for his terrifying roles in films like...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hareem Shah
1 second ago
Throwback: Hareem Shah’s Killer dance moves Set the Internet on Fire

Hareem Shah, a controversial TikToker and social media celebrity, has gone viral...
PSL
9 mins ago
PSL 7: Covid-19 cases reported in three franchises of PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 is set...
Aima Baig
10 mins ago
PSL 2022 Anthem Singer Aima Baig Deceives FBR

Aima Baig, the PSL 2022 anthem singer, is in the news for...
19 mins ago
Robert Pattinson may do a film with Korean director Bong-Joon-ho

Robert Pattinson is already in talks about his future film with director...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement