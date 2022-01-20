Elizabeth Debicki looks absolutely regal playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Last Monday, the producers of Netflix’s iconic royal drama The Crown began filming the fifth season of the record-breaking series.

New photos of the actors and staff of the show on set have surfaced on the internet. The latest photographs of actress Elizabeth Debicki’s remarkable metamorphosis into the late Princess Diana have astonished fans. Who were waiting for the return of Netflix’s famous royal drama.

Read more: Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’

The latest photos, which were taken on the set of the show in Croydon, England, show Debicki in full Lady Di mode, channeling her iconic look.

The Tenet actress wore an enormous blazer with striped trousers, sporting Diana’s iconic short blond hairstyle. She finished off her ensemble with black sunglasses and a pair of classic designer shoes.

The photos were shot depicting the event in which the late princess was surrounded by paparazzi and hide her face with a newspaper.

Read more: Elizabeth Debicki looks exactly like Princess Diana in the photos from ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin, who played a younger version of Princess Diana in the fourth season of the show, handed over the reins to the Night Manager superstar.

Debicki will play Diana in her final years, just before she died in a car accident at the age of 36. The tumultuous divorce of Charles and Diana, as well as her death in 1997, will be chronicled in the following season.