Ertugrul Actor Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey Dies of Cancer

Ayberk Pekcan, alias Artuk Bey, a Turkish actor, died on Monday after a battle with lung cancer.

According to reports, Pekcan will be dispatched on his final voyage in his hometown of Mersin tomorrow.

Ayberk Pekcan, a played Artuk Bey in the hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

He had visited Pakistan a few months back along with the other actors of the drama.

Mehmet Bozdag, director and producer of Diriliş Erturul, paid respect to the late actor after learning of his death.

A 51-year-old actor revealed his health condition on social media a few months ago.

“Dear pals… The process began with a visit to the doctor for back discomfort and has now reached this point. I’m suffering from lung cancer. The tumour has progressed to the liver and adrenal glands as well. Unfortunately, there were no signs of this disease in its early stages. The first day of chemo… My family is my most important source of support. My pals are also nearby… I shall do everything in my power to recover my health. Keep your well-wishes and prayers coming your way. “Take care,” he wrote.

“Ihlamurlar Altnda,” “Leaf Casting,” “Kurtlar Vadisi,” and “Keşanl Ali Epic” were among his greatest works.

In 2010, he also earned accolades at national and international film festivals for his performance in the feature film “Hair,” in which he played the lead role.

Pekcan won the Best Supporting Actor award at the 23rd Ankara International Film Festival for his work in the 2012 film ‘Love and Revolution.’

Following the news of the Turkish actor’s death, tributes and condolences have poured in on social media.

