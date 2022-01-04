Fact Check: Aryan Khan Urinates in at airport?

A video of an inebriated young man urinating in full front of the public at an airport has gone viral on the internet. According to internet users, the man in the video is none other than Aryan Khan.

Since the superstar’s son Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug bust case a few months ago, Shah Rukh Khan and his family have been going through a difficult time. The Bombay High Court awarded Aryan Khan bail after he spent nearly four weeks in jail. The starkid is now embroiled in another another controversy.

A video of a young man urinating in public in an airport lobby has leaked on the internet. The man, who appears to be disoriented, begins to urinate on the lobby floor despite the presence of other guests nearby. When another man in a red uniform tried to interfere, he didn’t stop.

The footage is thought to have been shot in 2012 at the Los Angeles International Airport.

According to several social media users, the individual in the video is Aryan Khan. Tweets like “2019 Another Version of #AryanKhan in USA” are circulating the video. He, too, is a drug addict who can’t control his urination in an airport lobby or passage and has to urinate in the open. #SameerWakhende Zindabad.” However, we would like to point you that the man in question is Bronson Pelletier, a Twilight actor, not Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan. Pelletier was heavily inebriated when he committed the crime and was apprehended right away. He was later convicted guilty and given a two-year probationary sentence.

Take a look at the Video: