Fans are drooling over Alizeh Shah’s latest pictures

Alizeh Shah is a Tiktoker and a well-known Pakistani actor. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha earned her the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She has 3.7M followers on her Instagram account.

Turning to Instgaram, the Ehd-e-Wafa star shared her sweet pictures while twinning with her cat.

“Pawsitively feline myself????” she captioned her post.

In the pictures, Alizeh donned a chic white sweater with denim pants and drops fans’ hearts with her cuteness.

Alizeh is currently starring in the drama series Bebasi alongside Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan.