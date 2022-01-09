Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
09th Jan, 2022. 02:22 pm

Fans go berserk as Sarah Khan looks ethereal in these clicks

Sarah Khan

Sarah Khan, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has a social media presence that might end you up scrolling through her feed for hours.

The actress’ insta feed is no less than that of a gorgeous diva. She can pull off any outfit effortlessly in both eastern and western looks.

Recently, the Sabaat actress has shared some of her stunning clicks giving major desi vibes and left fans awestruck.

 

Also Read: ‘My whole world’: Sarah Khan just can’t get over her cute little family; watch video

The stunning mommy donned an all-red and golden ensemble with minimal makeup, red shade and heavy earrings.

The pictures have garnered immense love reacts from her fans and netizens.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir welcomed their first baby daughter last year. The pair walked down the aisle back in 2020 in exuberant wedding functions.

