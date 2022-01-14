Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 11:27 pm

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s rumored wedding

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar seem to have taken the permanent seat on the top of the trends list, courtesy of their wedding rumors that never seem to rest. The couple is all set to get married in February this year.

According to sources, the couple’s wedding registration will be done in Mumbai on February 21.

A source close to the couple stated, “Wedding was on cards for the two of them, as they have been in love for the longest time now. They have been discussing wedding plans for a while now and have finally decided to take things to the next level. On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn, as they will take the formal vows to be partners for life.”

Farhan Akhtar, who worked in Bollywood as a filmmaker, is known for directing movies like Dil Chahta Hai, the Don series, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Lakshya. He made his acting debut with Rock On! He is best known for his acting in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky Is Pink.

 

