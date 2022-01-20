Famed French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who is all set to appear in Marvel’s upcoming TV series Moon Knight, has died following a skiing accident in the Alps.

Gaspard Ulliel, 37, is well-known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads and starring in It’s Only the End of the World and Saint Laurent, the 2014 biopic of French designer Yves Saint Laurent.

According to the French media, on Tuesday, the actor was skiing in the Savoie region when he hit another person.

He was taken to a hospital in Grenoble after suffering serious head injuries, where he passed away the next day.

However, the other skier was not sent to the hospital, and the incident is being investigated.

Several fellow celebrities and other prominent figures mourned the loss of the late actor. “French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire tweeted.

Caspar Salmon, a writer and critic, also paid homage to Ulliel, calling him “a magnetism, talent, and beauty actor who had already built himself an amazing and varied career.”

Ulliel, who was born just outside of Paris in 1984, began acting at the age of 11 and gained international fame for his role as a young Hannibal in 2007’s Hannibal Rising.

In 2017, he received the Cesar Award for Best Actor for his portrayal in It’s Only the End of the World, alongside Marion Cotillard and Lea Seydoux.

He earned the most promising actor in 2005 for his role in the World War One drama A Very Long Engagement, in which Audrey Tautou also appeared.