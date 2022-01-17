Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 07:41 pm

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid’s aunt admitted in hospital after severe heart attack

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid’s aunt admitted in hospital after severe heart attack Photo: Instagram

US supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s aunt Ghada Hadid is in ICU after severe health conditions, the supermodel’s aunt is suffering from a heart attack, covid-19, and pneumonia.

Gigi and Bella’s father Mohamed Hadid posted on Instagram on Monday about the aunt’s health condition in a post and captioned as, “Not So happy news my eldest sister and the Family matriarch Ghada H HADID, COVID Pneumonia hospitalization and a heart attack I ask you for a prayer for this wonderful woman she and I and our mother Khairiah and two other sister were born in our great grand father palace the prince of Nazareth Daher Al Omer alzydani in Nazareth Palestine (the last picture in this photo album in the same room our mothers quarters that was build in 1730 over looking the grounds that Where Jesus of Nazareth was conceived. We were refugees Ghada was 6 years old and I was just few days old when were not let in by our guest I’m Safad Palestine 🇵🇸 at that moment of time Our journey Begone to Syria Lebanon Tunisia then Washington DC before arriving to DC Ghada Set sail to Ohio for university at the. Age of 16 With amazing careers and degrees and beauty pageants in Ohio She got married in Tunisia and her legacy today is by her side @linahadid at ICU in the hospital. Look at some her pictures in this note. I hope you would hear a happier story from me tomorrow. Tears in my eyes and praying to God that I would see these sky blue shining eyes again … may we wake tomorrow she is being watched by her momma and babba above in heaven.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohamedhadid. (@mohamedhadid)


Mohamed Hadid is a real-estate legend, with other businesses as well. He is famously known for his real estate investments.

