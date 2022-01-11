Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 01:03 am

Hadiqa Kiani looks absolutely elegant in a Festive Jora

The Janaan singer radiates sheer elegance in her recent pictures.

The beautiful singer-turned-actor Hadiqa Kiani freshly shared some of her amazing photos wearing a dazzling pink and white festive attire by Asifa Nabeel.

She carried the overall look with grace and elegance, she looked stunning in this appealing dress and makes the fans faint over her eternal beauty.

Hadiqa Kiani is a famous singer, songwriter, actress, television presenter, and humanitarian of the Pakistan showbiz industry.

She has sung songs in numerous languages which includes Urdu and Punjabi and Pashto language.

In 2006, Kiani received the fourth highest Pakistan civilian award, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, for her assistance in the field of music.

The diva has made a comeback to television screens as an actor. She has done two dramas with a remarkable job in both of them.

Hadiqa is currently appearing in the drama Dobara as a strong middle-aged woman, who is newly widowed.

The Raqeeb Se star proves that age is just a number. She is looking strikingly amazing in subtle glam up with long Auburn wavy hair, donning a beautiful attire. Have a look!

What do you think about these exclusive clicks of Hadiqa Kiani? Let us know in the comment section below.

 

