Hareem Farooq looks captivating in elegant pink attire

Pakistani film and drama actress Hareem Farooq is known for dressing up to the nine on every occasion. The actress looked magical when she donned a pink dress to welcome 2022.

Farooq took to her Instagram and shared several pictures of her recent eye-catchy look in a pink gown with her fans.

The Heer Maan Ja actress looked stunning in the pictures all dolled up to welcome the new year.

“In the shade of winter amongst the fall of flowers the night of New Years gives way to a brilliant sun and here is me blooming under it with love hope and dreams here I come 2022”, her post read.

