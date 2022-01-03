Hareem Shah private video with her husband sparks outrage 

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 10:29 pm
Hareem Shah is a famous TikToker and social media sensation who rose to fame with her videos featuring famous politicians and celebrities.

Recently, she revealed in an interview that she got married, and now fans can see videos and pictures of the newlyweds on different social media handles.

In a series of posts, Hareem posted videos on Instagram which have gone viral as fans are loving the witty side of the social media star along with her husband in the video.

