Hareem Shah private video with her husband sparks outrage
Hareem Shah is a famous TikToker and social media sensation who rose to fame with her videos featuring famous politicians and celebrities.
Recently, she revealed in an interview that she got married, and now fans can see videos and pictures of the newlyweds on different social media handles.
In a series of posts, Hareem posted videos on Instagram which have gone viral as fans are loving the witty side of the social media star along with her husband in the video.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Also Read
Read More
'I used to feel awful earlier, had to face my family,' Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan recently stated in an interview that negative news no longer...
Throwback Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that rocked the internet in 2021
TikTok star and social media sensation Hareem Shah and Alizeh, who often...
Arjun Kapoor gives a befitting reply to the internet trolls on the 12-year age gap with gf Malaika Arora
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are often the topics of internet trollers...
Hadiqa Kiani to release her first single 'Humsafar' from her album Vasl tonight
Hadiqa Kiani, a musician-turned-actor, reminds us that just because she's acting these...
BTS singer Jungkook impresses fans with his boxing skills: Watch Video
Jungkook, the lead singer of BTS, has a vast list of talents,...