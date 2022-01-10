Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 10:22 pm

Hareem Shah revealed her Valima reception date and venue: Watch Video!

Hareem Shah husband allows her for scandals

Hareem Shah Pakistani social media personality who is quite active on TikTok. She publicized her marriage controversy to Pakistan People’s Party leader on June 28, 2021, but kept the data about her husband undercover.

After which she disclosed the real identity of her husband Bilal, which was widely appreciated by the social media fans of Hareem Shah.

The debated social media sensation who extended appreciation from TikTok has certainly grasped the art to stay in the banners.

In a recent interview with MAthira on Bol Tv, she disclosed her plans regarding the Valima ceremony: “hum nay Valima Karna hai lekin hum busy thay lekin ab the UK say wapis ah kar karinge.”

She also revealed that she went to Turkey for her honeymoon with her husband.

Have a look!

