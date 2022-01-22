Hiba Bukhari Remembers The Time She Got Fired From a Project

Hiba Bukhari, an actress, discusses some surprising facts from her career, including working on a movie she did not love.

Hiba Bukhari is a well-known TV actress in Pakistan’s drama industry. With fascinating performances all year, the actress is swiftly creating a reputation for herself in showbiz. Since her on-screen debut, the 32-year-old has acquired a massive fan base on social media. Her role in the successful drama series Deewangi, alongside co-star Danish Taimoor, catapulted her to industry stardom.

The actress recently appeared on the popular chat show To Be Honest (TBH 3.0) with host Tabish Hashmi for an interview. Hiba mentions a moment when she was fired from a project she didn’t enjoy while describing her success. On the chat show, the actress recalls the incident. Examine it out!