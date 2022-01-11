Hira Mani stuns in a traditional blue dress; See photos

Hira Mani, a lovely actress with a pleasant demeanor, enjoys capturing images and sharing them with her admirers on social media.

For Hira Mani, a kurta or shalwar kameez is a comfortable and stylish choice for a day at home or a shoot. Her wardrobe selections are as diverse as her personality.

In her latest post on Instagram, Hira posted a series of pictures captioned as: نیلا آسماں کہو گیا (neela asmaan hogaya).

She is wearing a traditional blue pishwas with chunri duppata paired with natural makeup and half-tied hair.

Without a doubt Hira looks completely stunning in the desi look.