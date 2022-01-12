Inquiry starts against Hareem Shah on money laundering charges

Hareem Shah, a TikToker, has posted a video of herself in which she can be seen carrying a large sum of money. This isn’t the first time Hareem has been caught flashing cash; the social media star has previously made videos in which she has utilized large sums of money as props.

Hareem Shah, on the other hand, has a good motive for incorporating money in her movie this time. While swaying the cash in her hand, Hareem explained that she had just flown to the United Kingdom and that despite the fact that the TikToker landed safely, she recently learned that this much cash isn’t allowed to be brought on UK flights.

“If you are traveling from Pakistan to the United Kingdom, be careful; I believe you can carry roughly 2000 pounds, and if you surpass that limit, the staff would hassle you,” Hareem said.

Recently, Controversial talk star Hareem Shah was charged with money laundering. Hareem Shah’s real name is Fiza Hussain, who left for the United States on January 10, Qatar Airways took the UK pounds from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport while the Director FIA Karachi Amir Farooqi has issued an inquiry order.

Customs officials responsible for curbing currency smuggling at international borders will also be questioned, sources said.

In a recent video, Hareem Shah confessed to illegally transferring foreign currency out of the country.

Hareem Shah showed bundles of millions of British pounds which he claimed to have brought from Pakistan.