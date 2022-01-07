Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 11:48 pm

Instagram Recap: TOP 10 Hot and Sizzling Pictures of Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar , better known by her stage name Saba Qamar, is a Pakistani actress and television host. She was born on April 5, 1984, her roles have been credited as a significant departure from the traditional portrayal of women in television.

 She is one of Pakistan’s most popular and highest-paid celebrities. She has received four Lux Style Awards and has been nominated for a Filmfare Award. In 2012, the Pakistani government awarded her the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and the Pride of Performance in 2016.

Saba Qamar the charming actress from Pakistan is nothing less than being the epitome of beauty. Her gorgeous pictures often win hearts of her fans on social media. Let’s take a look at gorgeous Instagram photos of Mehwish Hayat.

 

Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar Saba Qamar Saba Qamar

