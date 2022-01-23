Julia Fox and Kanye West gets emotional as they celebrate their reunion in Miami

Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox wrapped their arms around each other as they spent time together in Miami, where their relationship began on New Year’s Eve.

On Saturday, the lovebirds were spotted enjoying an amorous reunion at Miami International Airport. The couple became emotional after returning to the city where their romance began on New Year’s Eve amid a night of partying.

With teary eyes, the 31-year-old actress hit the rapper’s chest and flung her arms around her beau. They were dressed in black outfits.

Kim Kardashian’s ex wore a casual outfit and was carrying a backpack. Meanwhile, Julia flaunted her enviably sculpted midriff in a clinging black crop top and tight matching slacks, highlighting her curves as she approached Kanye to wrap him in a warm embrace.

Julia Fox looked lovely as she tied her blonde hair up into a high ponytail and accessorised with a handbag. She accessorised her appearance with high-heeled black leather shoes and jewellery.