Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 09:17 pm

Julia Fox and Kanye West gets emotional as they celebrate their reunion in Miami

Julia Fox

Julia Fox and Kanye West gets emotional as they celebrate their reunion in Miami

Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox wrapped their arms around each other as they spent time together in Miami, where their relationship began on New Year’s Eve.

On Saturday, the lovebirds were spotted enjoying an amorous reunion at Miami International Airport. The couple became emotional after returning to the city where their romance began on New Year’s Eve amid a night of partying.

With teary eyes, the 31-year-old actress hit the rapper’s chest and flung her arms around her beau. They were dressed in black outfits.

Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian’s ex wore a casual outfit and was carrying a backpack. Meanwhile, Julia flaunted her enviably sculpted midriff in a clinging black crop top and tight matching slacks, highlighting her curves as she approached Kanye to wrap him in a warm embrace.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox looked lovely as she tied her blonde hair up into a high ponytail and accessorised with a handbag. She accessorised her appearance with high-heeled black leather shoes and jewellery.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian sets temparaure soaring as she flaunts her Gym-honed physique in pool-side photos

Kim Kardashian, an American TV personality and socialite, has got hearts racing...
2 hours ago
Mira Rajput puts her arms around Shahid Kapoor and kisses him

Mira Rajput's idea of a Sunday binge proved to be rather out...
2 hours ago
Ileana D'Cruz Can't Stop Daydreaming About This Vacation Spot

Ileana D'Cruz longs for her beach holiday. What evidence do we have?...
2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty to Ananya Panday: Who was BEST DRESSED diva of the Week

This week, Bollywood's diva's have quickly transitioned from comfort wear to varied,...
2 hours ago
Mawra Hocane reveals her wedding plans in an interview

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who enjoys a huge fan following on social...
2 hours ago
Ananya Panday looks chic in a corset and shorts for Gehraiyaan promotions

The sombre and intense teaser for Gahraiyaan, starring Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

David Wiese
1 min ago
PSL 7: David Wiese expects that fans will come to stadium to support Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022

PSL 7: David Wiese, a veteran of the Lahore Qalandars, has urged...
Rumman Raees
14 mins ago
PSL 7: Rumman Raees is eager to return to game action after a tough injury break

PSL 7: Fast and agile Rumman Raees sees the upcoming HBL Pakistan...
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in red; see photos
18 mins ago
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in red; see photos

Aiman Khan, with her wardrobe choices, always sets new style goals. Eastern...
20 mins ago
Oversea Pakistanis play vital role for strengthening economy, says Parvez Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that oversea Pakistanis have...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement