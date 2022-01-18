Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 07:53 pm

Julia Fox takes inspiration in dressing from Kim Kardashian for her son’s birthday party

Julia Fox takes inspiration in dressing from Kim Kardashian for her son’s birthday party Photo: Instagram

Kanye West’s current alleged girlfriend and his muse Julia Fox imitated the iconic Matrix-inspired look, which was freshly worn by Kim Kardashian, for her son’s birthday celebration. 

She endures to take style inspiration from the style icon and his 44-year-old rapper boyfriend’s ex, the Uncut Gems star looked like the spitting image of his separated wife as she ate at Lucien in Manhattan’s East Village on Sunday.

The actress sported a long black leather coat, matching pants, gloves, and a tiny pair of sunglasses while dining with her son and friends.

The outfit looked a lot similar to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star, the fashion icon similar look on her insta last month

In spite of turning heads with her similar dressing sense as the KKW Beauty founder’s lookalike, Fox, 31, seemed to focus on making unforgettable celebrations for her one-year-old.

 

 

 

