15th Jan, 2022. 06:50 pm

Kanye West takes a dig at Pete Davidson in his new song

Kanye West, also known as Ye, the rapper, doesn’t seem too pleased with his separated wife Kim Kardashian’s new partner.

Following her separation and future divorce from Ye in 2021, Pete Davidson — who is dating Kardashian— recently received a note from the ‘Heartless’ singer. Ye is heard rapping about beating up Davidson in a trailer for his upcoming song ‘My Life Was Never Eazy’ alongside rapper The Game.

The 44-year-old raps about being saved from a car crash. Which is a reference to a car crash from Ye’s past. The teaser was released just days after Ye was named as a suspect in an assault in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Earlier this month, media reported that Ye had purchased a home directly across the street from Kardashian’s home. The rapper said in an interview that he bought the residence to be closer to his children. “Seeing my children and having a regular schedule provides me with comfort. That’s why I got the house in the first place “he stated

After six and a half years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in 2021. The move signaled the end of one of the most-watched celebrity marriages — that of a reality TV star and hip-hop and fashion sensation. Kardashian and Ye have four children.

