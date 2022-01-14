Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 05:16 pm

Kanye West teased fans on Instagram

Kanye West teased his next single featuring The Game and DJ Premier with an odd photo on Instagram.

The 44-year-old musician posted a confusing shot to the Facebook-owned app, in which a creature (perhaps a monkey) appears against a red background.

Read more: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye West to headline Coachella

The rapper captioned the photo as, “MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

The Praise God singer also tagged The Game in the post, leading fans to speculate that a collaboration is in the works.

Meanwhile, a phone chat between the rapper and DJ Premier has surfaced on the internet, in which the two discuss their upcoming songs.

West updated his Instagram account after being accused of hitting a fan who sought an autograph late Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The Flashing Lights rapper can be seen ranting at a member of his crew in a video shared.

Read more: Kanye West lost it; punches fan brutally for asking for an autograph

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that West is being investigated for allegedly assaulting a woman.

