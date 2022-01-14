Kanye West teased fans on Instagram

Kanye West teased his next single featuring The Game and DJ Premier with an odd photo on Instagram.

The 44-year-old musician posted a confusing shot to the Facebook-owned app, in which a creature (perhaps a monkey) appears against a red background.

The rapper captioned the photo as, “MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY.”

The Praise God singer also tagged The Game in the post, leading fans to speculate that a collaboration is in the works.

Meanwhile, a phone chat between the rapper and DJ Premier has surfaced on the internet, in which the two discuss their upcoming songs.

West updated his Instagram account after being accused of hitting a fan who sought an autograph late Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The Flashing Lights rapper can be seen ranting at a member of his crew in a video shared.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that West is being investigated for allegedly assaulting a woman.