Khloe Kardashian needs her mom Kris Jenner to overcome Tristan trauma

Khloe Kardashian is going through a rough patch in her life these days, she is braving through the heartbreak once again caused by ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

According to a source close to the reality tv star, claimed that the 37-year-old is confessing to mother Kris Jenner to overcome her constant stress caused due to Tristan.

“Khloé is really struggling with what’s happening with Tristan,” the source says. “This time that he was unfaithful has been much harder than the previous times. She really wants the relationship to work and she has been devastated.”

“She’s leaning heavily on Kris all of the time. But Kris wants Khloé and Tristan to be in a good place so she’s encouraging Khloé to keep the lines of communication open,”

Kardashian has a baby girl aged 3½-year-old with Tristan Thompson named True.

“[Khloé] wanted the fairytale life with him and she’s so upset,” the source adds. “People around her have never seen her so down and are so thankful she has her mother there who has barely left her side.”

The outcome came as the reports were out after Thompson established that actually has fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while being in a relationship with Kardashian.