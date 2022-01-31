Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 09:26 pm

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom wants to get back with her

After Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Maralee Nichols, Lamar Odom is reportedly seeking to reconcile with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

According to HollywoodLife, Odom is dissatisfied with Thompson’s treatment of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“Lamar really wants a chance with Khloe again. He doesn’t like Tristan and doesn’t think he deserves Khloe,” shared the insider.

The NBA player and Kardashian separated due to Lamar’s addiction to substance abuse and he almost died abuse in 2015.

However, a source close to the celeb revealed “Lamar has turned his life around. He credits everything to God. He saved him. He’s really focused on keeping his circle small these days. He doesn’t want bad people in his life ever again.”

“He is confident he can be to guy Khloe always wanted him to be,” the source spilled.

“He loves Khloe and always will. I think Khloe should have helped him more. She gives Tristan more chances because he’s the father.”

 

