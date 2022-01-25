Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 10:31 pm

Kim Kardashian’s fears Kanye disapproval for Pete Davidson

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 10:31 pm
Kim Kardashian knows the real meaning of love after Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is allegedly getting increasingly concerned about co-parenting with Kanye West.
Kim, 41, filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West last year after seven years of marriage.

They have four children together: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm.

Kanye West, 44, has been sighted on multiple public dates after the breakup of his relationship, but he now appears to be growing close to Gems actress Julia Fox, 31, whom he met on New Year’s Eve.

Kim has also moved on with Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson, whom Kanye is said to be having difficulty “accepting.”

An inside source claimed that: “Kanye is making it difficult for Kim, he won’t accept Pete. He’s not going to go away easily. It’s been a difficult split.”

The source further added that Kim is “worried the whole thing will escalate even further” and that Kanye “won’t stand down as he’s very stubborn.”

Kanye is not hiding his disapproval for Kim and Pete’s romance and took a deep take at them in his new song Eazy featuring The Game in which he raps: “God saved me from that crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

Kanye also bought a house opposite his separated wife’s home. Kanye stated that his kids are his main focus and the reason he acquired the property close to Kim’s home.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house,” Kanye explained.

He went on: “[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”

He further added: “Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that’s gonna keep me from my children. And that’s what I want everybody to know.”

Kanye continued: “Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain’t gonna gaslight me and run this narrative on me.”

