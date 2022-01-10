Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan to make a comeback with superhero film

Today is the birthday of Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood. Today is the actor’s 48th birthday. He began his cinematic career with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and hasn’t looked back since.

Some of his best-known films are Koi Mil Gaya, Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, Agneepath, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and many others.

His superhero flick Krissh, however, is the most well-liked of all. Fans, particularly children, adore him in his superhero guise. When would we expect to see him in Krissh 4?

In a recent interview with Times of India, Rakesh Roshan specified that he is currently waiting for the pandemic to get over so the shoot for Krissh 4 can finally begin.

He also opens up about the industry’s distress due to Coronavirus. He said, “I am waiting for the pandemic to get over. It should settle down this year. The film that we are planning is huge. I don’t want it to get stuck. As it is, the business of films has been badly affected. So, I don’t want to jump into it. I usually spend the weekends in Lonavala. The weather is beautiful there. There’s no pollution and it’s peaceful.”

However, on the work front Hrithik Roshan upcoming is Vikram Vedha on cards. He also has a Fighter that stars Deepika Padukone starring opposite him.