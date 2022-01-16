Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 07:42 pm

Kylie Jenner celebrates Stormi’s 4th ‘Barbie’ birthday party 

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner celebrated her little daughter Stormi’s 4th birthday party in a Barbie doll-themed, along with her sister Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West, as both the divas were sharing their daughters’ birthday celebrations.

Read more: Kylie Jenner hints about the gender of her second baby

On Sunday, the gorgeous mums took to Instagram Stories to share their daughters’ LOL doll and Barbie-themed birthday parties. Stormi has joined the family for a pre-birthday event while Chicago is enjoying her birthday today.

Fans may detect an adorable pink banner displaying Stormi and Chicago’s names in photographs released by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians moms.

Check out these glimpses of Stormi and Chicago birthday party:

It should be noted that Kylie is expecting her second child with Travis Scott.

