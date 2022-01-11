Lady Gaga receives icon award for House of Gucci 

Lady Gaga, an American singer, songwriter, and actress, receives the Icon Award at the Palm Springs Film Awards, held in conjunction with the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The Bad Romance artist received the Icon Award for her outstanding performance in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci.

The 35-year-old singer expressed her gratitude for her accomplishment on Instagram. Gaga took a photo in her white angelic Rodarte gown, holding the prestigious Icon Award, and dedicated the prize to “actual people.”

She captioned, “Thank you so much to the #palmspringsfilmawards for the Icon Award. I dedicate this to all the beautiful communities who have come together for years to support a shared vision for kindness and bravery in the art of life.”

