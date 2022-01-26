Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 09:05 pm

Lady Gaga talks about her intimate scene with Salma Hayek for House of Gucci 

Lady Gaga talks about her intimate scene with Salma Hayek for House of Gucci Photo Courtesy: Out

Upon the passionate deleted scene, fans will have to take Lady Gaga’s word for it. The House of Gucci actress recently stated that she pushed for a love scene in the film with co-star Salma Hayek.

Gaga says they did record a kissing encounter that didn’t make it into the final film while speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live.


The scene occurs after their characters receive a phone call notifying them that their murder attempt on Reggiani’s ex-husband Maurizio Gucci was successful, according to Gaga, who plays real-life Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott-directed picture. That’s when the two women shock each other with a kiss.

Gaga talked about how she told Hayek about extemporizing the scene: “I’ll never forget when I told— I was like, ‘Okay, listen, so before we do this scene I just want your consent to do something together.’ And she’s like, ‘Okay! What do you want to do?’ And I said, ‘Okay, I was thinking, after the hit gets put out on Maurizio and you get the phone call that he’s dead, then I walk over to you and kiss you.’ She’s like, ‘What?!’ ”

“I made out with Salma Hayek,” said Gaga with a beam as the crowd clapped. “I’m like that really annoying kid in school that’s like bragging that they made out with the popular girl but has no proof! I’m gonna have to, like, break into Ridley’s stuff [to get the footage].”

Gaga talked about the scene: “There is a whole side of this film that you did not see where [Hayek’s character] Pina and I developed a sexual relationship. Okay, yeah, director’s cut — who knows. This is a testament to him as a director because he allowed us to go there and I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies maybe it gets hot.’ ”

In an interview with Variety in May, Hayek revealed she filmed scenes that never made it to the film. “I think we had a lot of fun reliving scenes that are not even in the movie and [Gaga] is the ultimate professional, and I could not wait to get on that set,” Hayek said at the time. “We really couldn’t wait to get on the set and just do it and do it together and play off of each other.”

 

