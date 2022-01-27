Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 11:59 pm

Mahira Khan is set to share screen with Sheheryar Munawar

Sheheryar Munawar, a multitalented actor, surprised fans on Wednesday with behind-the-scenes photographs from his upcoming directorial movie, which stars Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed in lead roles.

Munawar, who is directing for the second time following the 2021 short Prince Charming, posted to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos from the set of the show, along with a note to his leading actress Mahira.

Sheheryar wrote in the caption, “As we embark on our next as director and actor @mahirahkhan, my dear muni, wanted to share a few BTS shots of my amazing days on set with you and the rest of my amazing team.”

“Even more excited to shoot it with the most enthusiastic team. Wish us luck guys,” he continued.

 

