Mahira Khan’s mother gets astonished with her fresh bangs; take a look!

Mahira Khan, one of the incredibly gifted actors in the entertainment industry, has always bowled the audience with her charismatic performances and also enjoy massive fan followings.

She keeps blessing her fans with snaps every now and then. However, this time, on Instagram, the Verna actress posted two selfies that she clicked after getting a cool fringe haircut and leaves netizens drooling over her million-watt beauty.

She looks beautiful as she flashes her beautiful smile, flaunting her new bangs with a hat. Mahira is glowing with a bare face with a natural blush and flawless skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Also Read: Mahira Khan once again part of the Zalmi family for PSL 7

“I went for a trim.. and first I asked for him to dye my hair pink and they are freaked out ( I will do it.. Im gonnaaa do it).. and then after the trim, I went back and said cut me a fringe,” she captioned her post detailing the entire pre-cut salon story.

The actress added how her mom reacted to her new look saying, “I came back home and my mother went – Ya Allah!”

Moreover, the mother of one also mentioned how good she feels after surviving the COVID-19 twice and is freshly virus-free with an “insanely positive life”.

“Is it a post two time Covid survivor thing? Midlife crisis? God knows.. all I know is I’ve never been the one who dyed my hair in school/ college.. not even a piercing here and there. And this felt good. Just doing something on a whim.”

Khan went on to add, “So yeah… I’m freshly omnicorn negative and insanely life positive. P.S all tips for maintaining a fringe are welcome!”