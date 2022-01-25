Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 03:52 pm

Maya Ali shows how to keep it fashionable in cold weather

Maya Ali

Actress Maya Ali, who has the ability to transform from an ordinary desi girl to someone out of everyone’s league, has groomed herself a lot with her sassy fashion sense and fitness journey.

Whether it is elegant ethnic wear or trendy outfits, the Mann Mayal actress knows how to make a statement with her sartorial choices.

Taking to Instagram, Maya is setting impeccable winter fashion goals. One can definitely take inspiration from the actor’s latest looks.

“Happier than ever,” she captioned the post.

 

Also Read: Maya Ali all set to enter new chapter of year 2022 with a bright smile

Keeping it casual yet chic, she posed for the camera wearing an off-white puffer jacket and paired with blue denim jeans and full boots.

She styled her outfit with long boots and a watch to add an extra quirk to the look. The star seemed to do them full justice while keeping her outfit low-key and chic and also chose her locks to fall in romantic curls.

Maya Ali also carried a clutch bag to go matching with her boots.

The actress has transformed from being waifish and skinny to lean and muscular. Her style, however, remains modest and laid-back, but much more mature.

Maya Ali’s career began as a Vj artist (video jockey) and she worked on several television channels. She has made her acting debut with a brief role in Dur-e-Shehwar. The actress received a lot of praise after performing in Aik Nayee Cinderella and Aun Zara. Her other popular dramas include Mera Naam Yousuf  Hai, Diyar-e-Dil and Mann Mayal.

