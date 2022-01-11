Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 07:10 pm

Dia Mirza Dances with her Daughter Samaira – VIRAL VIDEO

Dia Mirza

Meet Dia Mirza Dances with her Daughter Samaira

Dia Mirza had a good time on Sunday in New Delhi. Guess who joined her after she posted a dance video on her profile? Samaira, the daughter of her spouse Vaibhav Rekhi and his ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi. In the video, Dia and Samaira can be seen wearing lavender clothes together. She captioned the video: “Be crazy. Allow yourself to be free. Be yourself. May we continue to dance together in the future.” She added the hashtags #SundayFunday, #SundayMood and #SunsetKeDivane to her post. Sunaina Rekhi, a yoga expert and Vaibhav Rekhi’s ex-wife, had this to say about the video: “Love it! It’s looking fantastic.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi had their first child, a boy, in May of last year. They did, however, inform the rest of the world a few months later. Dia Mirza wrote a heartfelt tribute to her son, Avyaan Azaad, on Instagram. She claimed in her article that their son was delivered prematurely and was cared for in the hospital. “These sentences properly express Vaibhav’s and my current feelings. Our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, our heartbeat, was born on May 14th. Our little wonder was born early and has since been cared for by a team of dedicated nurses and physicians in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit “she penned

