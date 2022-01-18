Meghan Markle files a complaint against BBC journalist

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 09:21 pm

Meghan Markle has complained to the BBC about how Amol Rajan covered her legal battle with the Mail on Sunday. According to the Press Association, Rajan stated on his Harry, Meghan, And The Media show that the Duchess of Sussex collaborated with royal author Omid Scobie on his Finding Freedom memoir, and she “apologised for misleading a court on this.”

According to a statement posted on the BBC’s website under Corrections and Clarifications: “We stated that the Duchess of Sussex apologised for misleading the court in her case against Associated Newspaper Group.

“The Duchess of Sussex has asked us to clarify that she apologised to the court for not remembering email exchanges with her former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, in her evidence, and said that she had no intention to mislead the court.”

It should be noted that Meghan won the case against the British Tabloid.

