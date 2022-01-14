Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 12:41 am

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had a ‘secret’ video call with Kate Middleton

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family is claimed to be tense, the couple is supposed to have recently had a private moment with their sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

According to royal analyst Christopher Anderson, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished Kate a very private video call on her 40th birthday rather than resorting to social media as they used to do.

“They did a video call. They wished her a happy birthday. [It was] very private. Harry and Meghan were not about to post anything the way they did two years ago,” he said.

“This time everything was kept private,” he added.

It’s worth noting that Kensington Palace paid a special homage to Kate on her 40th birthday, January 9, 2022, by publishing a series of photos.

