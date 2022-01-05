Mehwish Hayat shares hilarious pic in mustache to compete Fahad Mustafa

Lollywood star and ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist Mehwish Hayat is a complete powerhouse of talent and beauty and never fails to challenge her skills in showbiz and the fashion industry.

The Dillagi actress engaged in funny dialogue with her Load Wedding co-star while channeling her mustache game. She shared a picture of herself with a mustache on her Instagram and wrote, “You have got some serious competition lol.”

The 33-year-old diva gave the competition to Jeeto Pakistan host by wearing a bushy mustache to let Fahad know that now he has some tough competition.

Have a look:

In the picture, Fahad Mustafa looks macho as a cop in his next film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, which also stars Mahira Khan in the lead role.