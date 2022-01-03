Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea gets engaged

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 02:43 pm

Mr and Mrs Rana looked adorable at the event. Image: Instagram

Actor Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea Rana got engaged last night with many from the film industry attending to extend their wishes to the couple.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

Rea Rana’s engagement party was a star-studded event that was attended by several fraternity members.



Former actress Reema was spotted along with her husband, while Sahiba and Rambo were also there to share Moammar’s happiness.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reema Khan (@iamreemakhan)

Rea looked stunning in embellished silver attire with hints of pink on it.



Moammar Rana and his wife too looked perfect on their daughter’s engagement.

