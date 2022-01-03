Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea gets engaged

Mr and Mrs Rana looked adorable at the event. Image: Instagram

Actor Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea Rana got engaged last night with many from the film industry attending to extend their wishes to the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

Rea Rana’s engagement party was a star-studded event that was attended by several fraternity members.

Read more: In Pictures: Areeba Habib’s star-studded Shendi

Former actress Reema was spotted along with her husband, while Sahiba and Rambo were also there to share Moammar’s happiness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reema Khan (@iamreemakhan)

Rea looked stunning in embellished silver attire with hints of pink on it.

Read more: Actor Moammar Rana’s mother passes away

Moammar Rana and his wife too looked perfect on their daughter’s engagement.