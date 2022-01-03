Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea gets engaged
Actor Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea Rana got engaged last night with many from the film industry attending to extend their wishes to the couple.
View this post on Instagram
Rea Rana’s engagement party was a star-studded event that was attended by several fraternity members.
Read more: In Pictures: Areeba Habib’s star-studded Shendi
Former actress Reema was spotted along with her husband, while Sahiba and Rambo were also there to share Moammar’s happiness.
View this post on Instagram
Rea looked stunning in embellished silver attire with hints of pink on it.
Read more: Actor Moammar Rana’s mother passes away
Moammar Rana and his wife too looked perfect on their daughter’s engagement.
Read More
In Pictures: Frieha Altaf's New Year party
As the New Year begins, so the parties around the world and...
AR Rahman's daughter Khadija got engaged with Riyasdeen Shaik
The legendry musician AR Rahman’s eldest daughter Khadija got engaged with the...
Drama Review: Hum Kahan ke Sachy thy
The Plot This drama talks about the toxicity one's own family can...
Priyanka Chopra shares inside glimpses of her new year
Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra shared how she welcomed the new year 2022...
Victoria Beckham shares PDA-filled snap with David Beckham
Singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham has shared a PDA-filled picture with...