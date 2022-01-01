New Year 2022: Here’s How Malaika Arora Wished Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who were separated on New Year’s Eve, exchanged flashback photos on social media and sent each other romantic messages. Arjun Kapoor is reportedly in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Malaika shared a flashback photo of herself and Arjun from their Maldives holiday, writing: “Mr. pouty Arjun Kapoor, we miss you. (ps_ I have a better pout than you)… New Year’s greetings.” “As the dust settles on 2021 (obviously the virus refuses to, so something must) We just want to wish all of you a joyful and extremely pouty 2022 ahead,” Arjun said alongside the photo on his social network.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor shared another reminiscence from the Maldives on his Instagram storey, writing, “Malaika Arora miss you.” “Aww sweetie, I miss you too,” Malaika answered.

“Looking ahead, never giving up, believing in yourself and being strong… 2022 let’s do this,” Arjun Kapoor commented on the photo.

Malaika Arora posted a video this morning and wrote: “Good morning 2022.”